US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 178.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.