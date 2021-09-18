US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

