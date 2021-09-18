US Bancorp DE Has $174,000 Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 199.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

