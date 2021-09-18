US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,125 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26,757.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AM stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

