US Bancorp DE Sells 4,790 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

CX stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

