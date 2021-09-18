US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL remained flat at $$34.36 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,215. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

