USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE:USNA opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.