USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.
NYSE:USNA opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85.
In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
