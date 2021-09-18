Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 125 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

