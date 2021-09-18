Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $127.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

