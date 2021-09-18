Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

