Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.25 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.60. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

