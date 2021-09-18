Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a PE ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

