VanEck Steel ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLX)

VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,272 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,518% compared to the typical volume of 264 put options.

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.