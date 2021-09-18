Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.