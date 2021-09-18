Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,868,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.