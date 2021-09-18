Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.