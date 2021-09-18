Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

