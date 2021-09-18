Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 114 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $763.48. 3,404,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $766.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.19. The company has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

