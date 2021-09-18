Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 197 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 32,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Adobe by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $43,843,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.62.

Adobe stock traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $654.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

