Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 353 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

