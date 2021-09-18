Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $309,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.53. 3,115,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

