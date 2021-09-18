Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $67,270.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

