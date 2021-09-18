VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading 5.9% Higher

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.35. 3,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

