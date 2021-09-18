Venus 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.30 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $33.66 or 0.00069208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $375.35 million and $43.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,654.17 or 1.00044119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,151,935 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.