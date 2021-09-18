Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

