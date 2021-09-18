VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. 2,502,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,983. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

