Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 30,800,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,356,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

