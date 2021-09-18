Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $18.17

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.85. Vertex shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 926,044 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

