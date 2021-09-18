Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,069,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

