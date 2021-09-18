Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,570,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

