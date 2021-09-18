Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 858 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $72.44 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.