Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 279,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

