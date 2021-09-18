Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

HAE opened at $70.22 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.