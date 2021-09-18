Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $493,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

