Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.