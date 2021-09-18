Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

BRKL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.