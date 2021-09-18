Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $227.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

