VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.