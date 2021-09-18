Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

