Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

