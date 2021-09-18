Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.