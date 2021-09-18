Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

