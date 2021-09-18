Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,387,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

IMAB stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

