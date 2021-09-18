Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 983,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

