Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $100.28

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.28, but opened at $96.21. Visteon shares last traded at $96.31, with a volume of 1,271 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

