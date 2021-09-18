Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

