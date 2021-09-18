Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €265.47 ($312.31).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €189.70 ($223.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is €203.22 and its 200-day moving average is €214.77. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

