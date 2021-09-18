Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.84 ($76.28).

ETR:VNA opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

