Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.05. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,507 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $570.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,318,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $33,094,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.