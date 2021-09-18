W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $30,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.